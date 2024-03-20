Designed as a mid-range phone, it is expected to offer a cheaper alternative to the flagship models in the series. The recent discussion on the possibility of a price increase and the first impressions raised fears that this could compromise its prospects in the market, but the recently leaked specs offer a better understanding of why behind this decision. The Pixel 8a appears to boast flagship-quality hardware despite being positioned as a budget option.

The official launch date of the Google Pixel 8a has not yet been announced, but there are rumors that it could be unveiled at the Google I/O 2024 conference on May 14 .

Specs leaked

The latest leaks have revealed several pieces of information about the design and specifications of the device

Let's start with the processor: as reported by Kamila Wojciechowska of Android Authority, Pixel 8a will mount the Tensor G3 with a GPU updated to Mali-G715.

It's long-standing practice for Google to use its latest SoC in subsequent mid-range smartphones, as was done with the Tensor G2 chip in the Pixel 7a.

A slightly different version of the chip could be used than the one present in the Pixel 8, as has already happened in the past.

The same silicon that powers the more expensive Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro shows a tendency towards thermal throttling, so it will be interesting to see how Google approaches the cooling solutions.

We know that the Pixel 8 uses FOPLP (Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging), while the Google Pixel 8a G3 may adopt IPoP (Integrated Package on Package).

Beyond that, there will be the adoption of a new Samsung 5400 modem, support for AV1 encoding, an updated TPU and a new DSP for image processing.

About the 6.1-inch 120Hz OLED panelit must be said that it is an absolute novelty for Google on a non-high-end smartphone.

Considering that the Pixel 7a supported up to 90Hz, it is encouraging to see that the new model is aligned with the refresh rate of its “big brothers”.

Additionally, this screen is said to feature a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixelswith a maximum brightness of 1,400 nits.

Of note, the Pixel 8a also supports DisplayPort output, allowing you to connect to a compatible monitor via cable for desktop functionality similar to Samsung's DeX.

The panel is assumed to come from two manufacturers, most likely BOE and Samsung.