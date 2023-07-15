Get ready for the latest OS update to come! At the end of August or beginning of September, the long-awaited will be available android version 14. Following the tradition, this update will be named after a delicious dessert, after Android 13 was known as “Tiramisu”, the next operating system will be called “Upside-Down Cake” or “Upside-Down Cake”.

Although the cell phones that will receive the update which is still in its Beta phase, those of Google, under the firm Google Pixel, will be the first to receive the updates of Android 14 No more details to correct. Subsequently, other mobile technology brands would continue on the list.

Google is about to release its latest version of Android 14, which is currently in beta, replacing Android 13. Among the devices that will receive this update are Google Pixel phonesalthough it is important to note that not all models will be compatible, but a specific selection.

The Android 14 version promises to bring numerous benefits and news to different smartphones, but we will focus on Google devices, known as Pixel. After a series of recent beta releases, users are eager to receive the official patch and smoothly enjoy new features, bug fixes, app improvements, and more.

The devices that will be compatible with this version have recently been revealed. If you have a Google Pixel phone, here’s the List of models that will receive Android 14 without problems. Be sure to note yours if it’s on the list:

Google Pixel 4a Google Pixel 5 Google Pixel 5a Google Pixel 6 Google Pixel 6 Pro Google Pixel 6a Google Pixel 7 Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google phones, especially the Pixel models, will be the first to receive the Android 14 operating system update, which is expected in late August or early September.

What to do if your cell phone is on the list?

Most of these devices will receive the update from Android 13 to Android 14 automatically, without the need to make any movement on your cell phone. However, depending on the configuration of your mobile, you could choose to install it manually and enjoy all the news in a matter of seconds.

Android 14 is in beta phase, which means that it is being fine-tuned and tested to correct every last detail before its official release on Google Pixel mobile phones and other devices. The final, stable version of Android 14 is scheduled to be released almost certainly in late August or early September 2023.

Before the update takes effect on your Pixel phone, you’ll receive a notification telling you if the update will happen automatically or if you need to complete the process manually.