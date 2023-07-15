The Turkish authorities have banned the issuance of a residence permit (residence permit) to foreigners in all districts of Istanbul due to the growing migration. The newspaper writes about this on July 15 Milliyet, noting that now the number of visitors in some localities of the country is already more than 20%.

“The issuance of a residence permit to foreigners in Istanbul, where more than one million 294 thousand foreign citizens live, has been suspended except in cases of necessity,” the publication says.

Local authorities have begun to gradually close some areas of Istanbul and other Turkish cities popular among foreigners to obtain a primary residence permit from October 2022. Speaking specifically about Istanbul, at first it was only about 10 districts of the city, but then the ban spread to all the rest. An exception was made for those citizens of other countries who come for education, treatment or international trade.

According to unofficial data, more than 7 million foreigners now live in Turkey.

Earlier, on January 25, it was reported that Ankara decided to tighten the verification of applications for a tourist residence permit. It was noted that applications for other purposes, such as education, family reunification, scientific research or starting a business, should be submitted for the relevant residence permit. The same applied to people who own real estate in the country.