Google Home is Google’s ecosystem of smart home devices, designed to make it easy to automate and control things like lights, thermostats, and cameras from one place. For its part, matterdeveloped by companies such as Google, Apple, Amazon and Samsungestablishes a common language for smart devices to connect securely, privately and without needing to depend on the cloud.

Taking this into account, the Mountain View company has announced that adds full local control of Matter devices to your Google Home hubs.

Google improves control of its smart home devices

matter simplifies users’ lives by allowing devices to work in different ecosystems, such as Google Home, Apple Home either Amazon Alexa and this is what Google has fully integrated into its Google Home hubs, including Nest, Chromecast, Google TV with Android 14 and certain LG televisions.

According to Jeannie Zhang, Google Home product manager, speaking to The Verge, this improves reliability, privacy and response speed when interacting with devices at home. From Google they report that they are collaborating with the Connectivity Standards Alliance to speed up the certification of Matter devices and also with MediaTek to develop chips that integrate Wifi, Bluetooth LE and Thread, which It will make the creation of new products cheaper and simpler.





Added to this, They have opened their Home APIs to developers so they can incorporate Google Home features and automations into their own apps, but this could depend on the long term commitment from Google with these smart home tools.

