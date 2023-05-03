As is well known, a few days ago the regulatory body for Kingdom United has confirmed that they are blocking the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, to which this company has confirmed an appeal. All this time the main opponent of the deal has been thought to have been sonyand now the second company is made known against.

This company is neither more nor less than GoogleWell, although they no longer have their Stadia platform, they do have a section in which they could compete with Microsoft, that of mobiles. And it is that the buy Activision would also take Kingthe creators of Candy CrushThus, they affirm that the competition would be biased by this purchase.

This is what is mentioned in the report of the CMA about Google:

Furthermore, Microsoft claimed that the ‘two major complainants’ against the deal (SIE and Google) have every reason to either preserve the status quo or undermine the merger to extract further profits to the detriment of game developers and gamers.

Essentially, the issue that the blockade is due to a lack of competition in the cloud market was addressed, but so far no company has complained about this part, which made the public angry. Microsoft. Furthermore, if Google appealed to this type of market, it would have no reason to exist, after all, in January of this same year stadium has closed its doors.

Via: tweaktown

editor’s note: The truth is, for this moment there is no point in looking for who the main opponents are, after all, the purchase is already blocked in the United Kingdom. However, the organizations of the United States and of Europe itself are still missing.