On May 1 there was a fire in a house in the Galdi neighborhood of the city of Garín, in Chile. In this place was a one year old baby and a three year old girlwho died inside the house.

Despite the fact that the firefighters put out the flames, only the uncle of the victims could be rescued. The children were found on a lifeless mattress, holding each other.

The children were identified as Juan and María Bautista. It is known that the two children lived in this house with their mother, according to the media outlet El Día de Escobar.

According to firefighters, the fire was started by a short circuit in an electric heater. Neighbors told this medium that the children’s mother had left last Saturday, May 29, and left the minors in the care of her uncle, a 24-year-old young man.

When the firefighters arrived at the scene, the neighbors were already trying to put out the flames. However, the efforts were not enough to save the lives of the little ones.

“When we entered, we thought that the boys were not there. Because there was all the smoke and you couldn’t see them. Then they did find them. They were both hiding, hugging each other, ”she told El Día de Escoba Brenda, a neighbor.

The uncle who was in charge of taking care of the children has second degree burns and assured the Police that he was sleeping when he realized that the fire was in the whole house. He also indicates that the stove was already in poor condition.

Similarly, another injury was reported. It is about a neighbor who tried to save the children, but failed.

The mother of the minors arrived at the scene a few minutes after the death. She, however, was presenting a nervous breakdown and the authorities referred her to the 3rd Police Station in Garín.

