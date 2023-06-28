Google could be in big trouble: according to a report published by the Wall Street Journal, around 80% of YouTube ads do not meet the terms set by the company and would therefore at risk of reimbursementwhich could translate into losses of several billion dollars for the American giant.

Currently working to bring instantly accessible games to YouTube, such as on Stadia, Google would seem to have stepped on the proverbial poop, in this case, however, of gargantuan dimensions, in the context of advertising management inside the embeds.

The bottom line is this: Advertisers pay YouTube to show their ads before or after a video, depending on precise criteria: they must have the sound active, be visible and not covered by other elements, and finally cannot be skipped.

Since 2020 or so, however, the embed system does not correspond to these indicationspresenting in about 80% of cases advertising without audio, covered by other graphic and/or skippable elements: a service that the platform should charge one twentieth of the amount actually requested.

That’s not all: Google claims that the vast majority of these ads are passed on YouTube, but according to the WSJ report it seems instead that a large percentage end up on dubious sitesfor example counterinformation blogs or blogs focused on illegal downloads.

The fact that the problem has also affected the electoral campaign of a Republican senator, Mike Lee, as well as various bodies of a certain importance, has inevitably unleashed a flurry of controversy and questions that Google will necessarily have to answer.

The concrete risk, as written at the beginning, is that all advertisements that do not correspond to the criteria established by the company may be subject to a refund, which in this case would assume gigantic proportions.