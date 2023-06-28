Saturday afternoon and a group of teenagers between thirteen and fifteen years old go for a walk around the neighborhood. They carry an average of six euros each. The walk includes busy streets, a couple of parks and a store where you can buy chips, snacks, sugary drinks and “The vaper, man! Don’t forget the vaper!” For months the list of that purchase includes vapers for watermelon, melon, lemon lime… Its price ranges from 5 to 10 euros and they can be shared. If you ask carefully in those stores, I have done it, you can also buy them with nicotine.

The tobacco industry has long shifted its sales strategy from tobacco products to the vast and growing field of business that is vaping and e-cigarettes. And the multinational tobacco industry has always had the objective of engaging the adolescent population in the consumption of its products. It is that age at which almost all of us start smoking.

In Europe, vapers and electronic cigarettes are currently the door to the continued consumption of tobacco products. The reality is that we have these products available and advertised on our streets, in our stores and even inside bars, pubs and nightclubs. Once again, the multimillion-dollar international tobacco industry is breaking the framework of control, advertising and sale of its products, focusing on the youngest.

And to the world of our streets, shops, restaurants, festivals and nightclubs we must add the world of the internet and its influence on all of us and specifically the youngest. According to data from the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC) surveying 1,730 people between the ages of 16 and 21, nine out of ten young Spaniards have been exposed in the last month to tobacco or to new forms of consumption (vaping, heated tobacco…) through social networks and video-on-demand platforms. This is what is called digital smoke.

Between the influencers most important in the adolescent world on TikTok, Instagram or YouTube, there is not much concealment in the strategy of promoting these products. And of course they charge a lot of money from vaping companies like Blue, a subsidiary of Imperial Tobacco. For older readers, it’s worth remembering that Imperial Tobacco is the same company that sells Winston or Fortuna, among many other cigarette brands. When we bought those packets from a machine in a bar or restaurant, the machine would respond with a polite and satisfying: “Your tobacco, thank you.” Today teenagers buy their vape from a vending machine on the street, along with a chocolate bar.

The last Survey on drug use in secondary schools in Spain (Estudes)published in 2022, indicates that 44% of adolescents between the ages of 14 and 18 had tried e-cigarettes, which is more than double the number in 2016. The majority of students who vape opt for cartridges without nicotine (60 7%), 14.9% prefer the ones they do have, and 24.4% use both types.

One of the most pervasive discourses in the vaping and electronic cigarette industry (which in most cases is directly, or indirectly, the same tobacco industry) is that these devices are designed to change the habits of those people who they smoke, even to help quit, and not to attract new followers. IQOS is Philip Morris International’s (which markets Marlboro) line of “heated, not burned” tobacco products. A marketing study from Stanford University concluded that IQOS is clearly associated with the idea “I Quit Ordinary Smoking”.

This is the so-called harm reduction strategy. As the renowned tobacco researcher Esteve Fernández said in a recent interview: “There is a scientific consensus that harm reduction is not a desirable or effective strategy against an addiction that affects millions of people.”

The last European Conference on Tobacco or Health It was held last April in Madrid and its declaration, presented at the inauguration by Queen Leticia, includes such relevant points as: eliminating all forms of advertising and promotion of tobacco and nicotine products on audiovisual platforms and social networks; create new regulations aimed at protecting children and adolescents from exposure to the harmful effects of tobacco and its related products; address the social determinants of tobacco product use by vulnerable populations; and promote independent research and innovation in tobacco prevention and control.

It is very important to know the research on the tobacco epidemic, its consequences and its determinants that began in 1950, when in that year the first study to associate smoking with cancer. Smoking is an epidemic that follows very clear patterns of gender and economic level, where the social context is very important to achieve behavioral changes and ultimate control of smoking. In a study that included smoking data in Spain from 1960 to 2010 We analyze and explain how in Spain the socioeconomic level and its intersectionality with gender explain the tobacco epidemic.

60 years of a global epidemic

Research on where, when, who and why we smoke is critical to developing the most effective tobacco control policies. In Madrid, our urban health research group has extensive experience studying the relationships between smoking and different urban environments and for this we have used different methodological and theoretical approaches from the areas of urban geography, sociology and epidemiology. Here a couple of examples:

In different neighborhoods of Madrid we measure exposure to tobacco smoke on terraces of restaurants and bars and we found that outdoor terraces are places where non-smokers, both employees and customers, continue to be exposed to passive smoking. This situation is one of the main points that remain unregulated in Spain.

Another interesting geospatial analysis was on cigarette butts, one of the most common forms of garbage in the world and which cause serious environmental damage. The analysis of the spatial distribution of cigarette butts in the urban environment is necessary to reduce this form of environmental pollutant. Finally, we use a qualitative design of urban health to analyze the perception of the laws on smoke-free spaces in different neighborhoods of Madrid and we found very interesting results on stigmatization and perception of smoking.

Smoking continues to be one of the main causes of illness and death in our countries today and, therefore, knowing the current reality regarding the sale and consumption of tobacco-derived products is key to acting in this regard. That is why it is essential to return to the fishing ground of the industry where they recruit the smoking population; adolescence.

Are adolescents vulnerable population? We are, once again, at a time when teenagers are being targeted by the tobacco industry, which is targeting them in sophisticated and evil ways. Presents vaping and e-cigarettes as a tool to help people quit smoking; but obviously, this can never be the case in children and adolescents who had not started smoking. On the other hand, children and adolescents do not perceive vapers or electronic cigarettes as an addictive product that puts their health at risk; in fact, they are bought together with candies and chocolates.

Boys, girls, adolescents and all the people who make up our societies have the right to live in a tobacco-free environment. We all have an ethical duty and responsibility to ensure a secure future, free from this epidemic that we know so well.

The industry reinvents itself. It has broken the game and we have no choice but to continue protecting the health of our populations, especially that of the most vulnerable. To do this, we need the best possible research and evidence to help us regulate and control, once again, this epidemic that has been with us for more than 60 years.

