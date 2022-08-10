It is difficult to grasp from the outside how much the engineering competition in Formula 1 actually extends to the design but even more to the customization of the braking system. Currently all the teams of the world championship circus use pliers Brembo or AP Racing, the latter reality which, however, was recently acquired by the Italian company group. This hegemony could lead one to think that the differences between the components of the various teams are minimal and that they play a marginal role in terms of performance, as the brakes are rarely called into question in technical conversations. However, this is a deceptive appearance, as Brembo customizes the calipers of the individual cars following the instructions of the teams and using its own experience, creating a wide variety of solutions with significant repercussions on the dynamics of the single-seaters and on the thermal management of the cars. tires.

FormulaPassion he explored the topic with Andrea Algiers, Brembo engineer since 2008 as well as head of the open wheel market, therefore working in Formula 1, Formula E, Formula 2, Formula 3, Super Formula and more. Algiers illustrated the diversification between the choices of the teams and the design path of a Formula 1 caliper, where high engineering practices and tools are involved.

To deepen the field of brake calipers it is advisable to go back to the basics. When you are at the dawn of a new technical cycle like in this case, where does the design start?

“When there is such an important regulatory change, we start with checking the components whose delivery time is longer, which in our case are the carbon parts. Once the first prototypes to be tested have been obtained, a dedicated caliper must be created. In this case, the new regulation has led to an increase in the diameter of the rims, which has allowed an enlargement of the external diameter of the disc and therefore the first thing to do is to review the disc architecture, because it takes many weeks or even months. to get a record. At the same time, the design of a caliper starts which, in order to work on the new disc, must generally be larger and work on a larger diameter. Therefore we started from a generic caliper, with a fairly basic project, without specific features dedicated to the single-seater itself, but just to test the type of disc. Once the base was reached, this was offered to the teams to try out the new systems and then we moved on to customization. Traditionally we deliver the material between the end of the previous year and January of the new season. The design takes place in the summer, to then freeze the projects in September and go for delivery in December. When there is a regulatory change, it is quite challenging for us to see the realization of all the components, while for next year we will see different behaviors between the teams. Some start the season with what they already have this year and then make an evolution at a later time if necessary, while others are already looking at the planning for 2023 ”.

During the simulations, which reference mechanical and thermal load cycles are chosen? Are the duty cycles of certain tracks used or is there another approach?

“We have a validation cycle based on the Bahrain circuit, which from the point of view of torque and temperature is one of the most demanding for the braking system. Therefore, everything is validated with this type of cycle, obviously together with cycles that go beyond the normal loads experienced on the track, so as to have a safety margin and be able to tackle all the tracks even in extreme conditions. If necessary, however, we also check other circuits such as Canada or others less severe, to make sure that at low temperatures the application of the braking force works properly. Bahrain is a bit of our point of reference: in our methodology we simulate six consecutive Grands Prix, interspersed with braking at high torques that bring the system’s stresses to the limit ”.

Are finite element structural analyzes included in the simulations performed?

“The telemetry of a challenging Bahrain is also replicated from the point of view of temperatures, with a type of ventilation taken to the extreme to stress the system. We therefore replicate temperatures, pressures and speeds of a real machine or in any case simulated if the physical one did not yet exist, because sometimes it happens. The petrol load that drops with the passing of the revs is also taken into consideration, therefore the inertia of the variable car. Before even proceeding with the bench tests, all this is virtually simulated with finite elements, therefore with structural calculations that we perform both on the calipers and on the discs. The clamp is simulated at the maximum torque that can be foreseen on the plant and then deductions are made on the life of the components through fatigue calculations, especially on the metal clamps. On composites, on the other hand, it is more difficult to apply these concepts, because methods and studies from the literature are scarce, but we still have our references ”.

This last type of analysis, however, can be imagined that it is not performed on the entire cycle of six Grand Prix, but on a single braking, also to contain the computational effort …

“Exactly. It is necessary to verify that the maximum load is supported by the caliper and then the number of cycles at that type of load is deduced, based on the life of the component, therefore on the mileage required. In the case of a disc this is around 1000-1500 km, while the caliper must reach 10000 km, which is a bit like the standard duration we guarantee on our components ”.

In addition to commercial software, do you also make use of calculation models developed directly in-house?

“We have software and calculation models that simulate the behavior of the grippers. But that’s the easy part, because aluminum is isotropic and behaves like any homogeneous material. Instead, what we have invested heavily in in recent years is the characterization of our carbon, which being a composite material that starts from a textile-like architecture, until a few years ago was considered as if it were of a homogeneous type, while in reality it was not it is. Therefore models and calculation software have been developed to go into detail and analyze the resistance as well as the failure mode of a material of this type. Therefore, we have invested heavily in this in the last few years and it has given us greater expertise, an innovative push on the products we have brought to the market, especially in the last year after the regulation change. It helped us a lot to establish the architecture and the changes to be made on the material to face these challenges ”.

How do bench tests take place instead?

“The bench test is both dynamic, with the disc turning, and static, where maximum pressure and torque application are simulated in a static way. There are machines on which the caliper is mounted to perform hundreds of thousands of cycles, which correspond to about ten thousand kilometers. The pliers are therefore stressed to the maximum, even if they never reach these stresses in their use, but it is to keep a safety margin. In this way it is ensured that the loads experienced on the track are contained within a certain limit ”.

With the development and the increase in downforce released by the cars next year, will the loads on the calipers increase thus making changes necessary?

“We can already see from the beginning of the season how the loads are increasing, but because the evolution of the car, especially when there is a change of regulations, grows significantly during the first championship. We are already checking if the loads of 2023 are aligned with the products of this year, so let’s check if we can use the limit loads used for 2022 or if they will need to be modified, as in some cases it is already clear, and therefore we will have to put our hand to the project. “.

Considering how you customize the calipers of all teams, how do you manage to ensure the secrecy of the intellectual property of each team?

“This is one of the cornerstones of working with many teams. Maintaining this confidentiality of information over the years has allowed us to collaborate with teams without any kind of problem. It is also true that in recent years this type of aspect, which is maintained by Brembo, has been a bit distorted because now all the models of the braking system have to be uploaded to an FIA server and all the teams have access to the models of the other. Therefore, they can study the solutions in detail and come and ask Brembo something that they have seen on another car also on the evolution of their caliper, rather than on that of the following season. However, we maintain contracts signed with the teams and therefore confidentiality is always guaranteed. However, if before a team arrived with a photographic folder with the solutions of the competition, this process is now facilitated by the models loaded on the server and available to everyone. There are precisely those in charge of each team who analyze the solutions of others “.

In a previous interview, engineer Stefano Pavan had explained the compromise between stiffness and weight of the caliper. On the other hand, with regard to another compromise, that of the position of the caliper, what is the choice based on? We see cars with the caliper lying down, others vertically and still others with an intermediate inclination …

“The position is mainly conditioned by the distribution of the masses in the car. In this case, the most advantageous installation is obviously the caliper lying down, because it lowers the center of gravity. However, this compromises the stiffness of the upright holder, because it must have a different shape, a little more extended. Another factor is the bleeding of the caliper, which must be smooth. For Brembo obviously this is a main objective and we always suggest the vertical position, which helps in this task. The team, however, seeks the optimal compromise between the ventilation capacity of the caliper, the stiffness of the upright and the bleeding possibilities. The position in the car is therefore given by these three main elements ”.

So these are the input data for the design and customization of the caliper that the teams communicate to Brembo?

“Yup. Depending on the cooling strategy and the architecture of the wheel assembly, the teams ask us for an installation. At that point we optimize the internal channels of the caliper to allow bleeding. Obviously there are some positions in which this task is facilitated, while others require dedicated measures, because a lying pliers are of a more difficult nature to purge ”.

What other goals and inputs do you receive from the team?

“Essentially we get a volume available inside the wheel. This is a compromise between the rim and the possibility of exploiting space for the caliper, which generally, for the same weight, the wider it is, the stiffer it is. In the past years we saw different spaces available between one team and another, because the design of the rim varied between the teams. Now, however, the circle is standard for everyone and the space has more or less the same geometry. Much more headroom has been gained. Normally we receive a surface within here to fit our gripper. It also depends on the position of the caliper mountings relative to the disc. We are free to move in this volume and provide the gripper that guarantees the best performance ”.