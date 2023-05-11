Animals | The horse was rescued from a mud pit in Kontiolahti

The horse ended up in a hole after running away on an evening run.

Kontiolahti A horse was rescued from a muddy pit in North Karelia on Wednesday.

According to the rescue service of North Karelia, the horse had run away during an evening run and ended up in a mud pit, from which it could not get up by itself, nor with the help of its handler and other people present.

The 750-kilogram Shire-Irish cob was sunk in the mud up to its belly when Kontiolahti’s rescue personnel arrived. According to the rescue service’s announcement, more water kept coming into the hole.

Rescue personnel dug the sides of the hole to be gentler and shoveled mud away from around the horse so that he had hard ground under his feet.

Finally, the horse was helped up from the hole with the help of two cloths strung under it.

The horse was not injured. The owner put it back to pasture.