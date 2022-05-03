The British driver who boasts 6 victories and a second place in the 1959 world championship with Ferrari at the time of Fangio, Ascari and Moss died at 90 in London.
– Milan
Farewell to Tony Brooks, Formula 1 champion of the 1950s, known as “the flying dentist”, as the son of a dental surgeon, and one of the most famous motorsport faces of his era. A gifted but low-profile driver – not surprisingly Stirling Moss, his teammate described him as “the greatest ‘little known’ driver of all time” – he combined speed and fluency in his driving. Brooks, British and dead in London at the age of 90, in Formula 1 boasts 6 victories, 10 podiums, 3 poles and a title of vice world champion in 1959, with the Cavallino, behind Jack Brabham.
fighting with fangio, moss and askari
–
In his time, in the 1950/60 decade only Fangio, Moss and Ascari won more Grand Prix than Brooks, which in his career he drove for Aston Martin, Vanwall and Ferrari, in the 1959 season, achieving successes, both in Formula 1 and with sports cars, imposing itself on legendary and challenging tracks such as Spa, Nurburgring and Monza.
the memory of the daughter
–
The daughter, who is married to a Syracusan and resides in Syracuse, remembers his courage, talent and achievements during a very compelling decade in the history of motor racing.
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Goodbye #Tony #Brooks #won #1960s
Leave a Reply