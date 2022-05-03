Farewell to Tony Brooks, Formula 1 champion of the 1950s, known as “the flying dentist”, as the son of a dental surgeon, and one of the most famous motorsport faces of his era. A gifted but low-profile driver – not surprisingly Stirling Moss, his teammate described him as “the greatest ‘little known’ driver of all time” – he combined speed and fluency in his driving. Brooks, British and dead in London at the age of 90, in Formula 1 boasts 6 victories, 10 podiums, 3 poles and a title of vice world champion in 1959, with the Cavallino, behind Jack Brabham.