‘The Promise’ It has established itself as one of the most popular Spanish daily series in recent years. The fiction, which is broadcast every afternoon on RTVE’s La 1, recently won the International Emmy Award in the Telenovela 2024 category.

The public broadcaster’s period serial has managed to capture the attention of viewers with its intriguing mix of drama, suspense and romance. And, throughout its 3 seasons and more than 400 episodes, it continues as one of the star fictions, being the leader in its time slot and conquering almost a million viewers every day.

However, the series, starring Ana Garcés, Eva Martín, Manuel Regueiro, Arturo García Sancho, María Castro, Joaquín Climent and Carmen Asecas, among others, has just said definitive goodbye to one of his most beloved characters.

The actor who says goodbye forever to ‘The Promise’

The actor who says goodbye to ‘The Promise’ is, nothing more and nothing less, than Michel Tejerinawho plays Pelayo Gómez de la Serna, Count of Añil, in the RTVE series. The young man announced last week on his social networks that he was saying goodbye to fiction.









The character of Pelayo, who is one of the most beloved in the fiction of the public network, has been marked by secrets in his love relationship with Catalinathe daughter of the Marquis of Luján, played by actress Carmen Asecas.

His relationship with Catalina was initially the result of an agreement with Cruz, but Pelayo ended up falling in love of the daughter of the Marquis of Luján. They both broke up after discovering the dark businesses that the Count of Añil was hiding, but after a while they decided to give themselves a second chance.

Pelayo and Catalina in ‘The Promise’



RTVE





As a result of the couple’s breakup, Michel Tejerina said goodbye to ‘La Promesa’, but he did so temporarily, since the actor recently came back to play the Count of Añil in the period serial.

However, the lies They were able to handle the couple’s relationship in fiction. And Catalina discovers that she is pregnantbut the child she is expecting is not from the Count of Añil. “At that moment, a battle began between his feelings and what was logical at that time, which would be to run away and look for an easier life,” Tejerina tells RTVE.

Finally and on the same day of his weddingPelayo decides to leave the palace of ‘La Promesa’ and permanently break his relationship with Catalina. «He made a promise and, although it hurts, the truth is that He is not prepared to be the father of that child. and make her as happy as Catalina deserves,” reveals the actor.

In this way, the tough decision of Pelayo’s character has meant the farewell of Michel Tejerina from ‘La Promesa’. “It’s a pride having been part of this ship, but I get off here. “We will see each other in another one,” said the actor at the end of his last sequence. A final goodbye which has had an impact on the followers of the series, who had managed to empathize with the Count of Añil.

His career as a voice actor

Michel Tejerina already has a consolidated career as an actor. Before ‘La Promesa’, he participated in famous Spanish fictions, such as ‘The Secret of Puente Viejo’, ‘Alba’ or ‘The Cook of Castamar’. In addition, he has worked in the film ‘The Last Winter’, by Julio de la Fuente, and in theater.

In addition, the actor also focuses his career on the world of dubbing. In fact, Michel has participated in films of the stature of ‘West Side Story’, ‘X-Men: The New Mutants’ and ‘Star Wars Resistance’.

His latest big project has been ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’, which premiered on last December 20, and where he has given voice to the film’s protagonist.

«Being able to be Mufasa’s Spanish voice is a childhood dream come true», assured the dubbing actor, who invited all his followers to go to the cinema to enjoy the film: «I hope you enjoy watching it as much as I have done dubbing it.»