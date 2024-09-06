Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/05/2024 – 21:03

Governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) said that Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will join Ricardo Nunes’ (MDB) campaign to “develop the first round” after the September 7 event. The governor went to Brasília on Wednesday night, the 4th, to meet with Bolsonaro. On the agenda this afternoon, alongside the mayor, Tarcísio told reporters that the former president is excited.

According to Tarcísio, the conversation was “great”. “I showed how we have evolved and that Ricardo is the one who has grown the most, the only one who has defeated the left in the second round”, he said. The governor and the mayor confirmed their presence at the pro-Bolsonaro rally on September 7.

Tarcísio did not provide any certainty about the dates for the recordings of the electoral programs that are to be made at Ceagesp and Campo de Marte. The governor’s meeting with Bolsonaro took place amidst the former president’s rapprochement with Nunes’ competitor, Pablo Marçal (PRTB). After distancing himself from Marçal, Bolsonaro changed his strategy, allowing the former coach to be at the September 7 event on Paulista Avenue.

During the speech, Tarcísio and Nunes exchanged compliments. According to the mayor, he “would not have built so many homes without the state government,” and the governor promised loyalty to the candidate.