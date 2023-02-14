The collaboration between Matthew Bonciani and the Pirelli. Last year, the Florentine professional journalist was appointed communications manager for Pirelli’s motorsport activities: Formula 1, the World Rally Championship and GT. However, just 12 months after taking office, the paths of the former head of communication of Formula 1 and of the Milanese company, which is the sole supplier of tires for the Circus, have separated. The announcement was made by Pirelli itself, through a meager press release in which reference is made to “personal reasonsi” that led to the separation. “Pirelli announces that Matteo Bonciani, in agreement with the company, is leaving his current responsibility as Motorsport Communication Manager for personal reasons and needs – reads the press release released by the Italian company – Pirelli thanks Matteo Bonciani for the professionalism and collaboration shown in the activities carried out in recent months and wishes him a successful future.”.





ALL RIGHTS RESERVED





