For Charles Leclerc and Ferrari today was a special day, that of the presentation of the SF-23 held at Fiorano Modenese. And right on his home track, the Monegasque brought the new born of the Prancing Horse to the track, taking advantage of the few kilometers allowed by the FIA ​​international sporting code regarding the Shakedown.

Leclerc completed a couple of laps at the wheel of the SF-23, then gave himself up to the microphones of the press present at the event – including Motorsport.com – for a long interview in which he touched on various interesting points. From the sensations associated with the new single-seater to Vasseur’s approach to the red car. From the relationship with Carlos Sainz Jr. to the expectations for the new season which will begin in a few days.

Charles, you spent a winter doing a lot of simulator work with the SF-23. And today you took her to the track. What sensations did it give you?

“The car gave me good sensations on the simulator, but in any case there’s a lot of difference with reality and it’s difficult to say anything after just doing a couple of laps on the track. I didn’t push so much. It’s difficult to give real feelings. but in my opinion we have taken the right path. We have worked a lot on our weaknesses identified last season and we have had excellent feedback on the simulator. But it is good to wait for the tests in Bahrain, when we will be able to ride on the track continuously to get a better idea precise of what the SF-23 can offer”.

What is the point on which you focused the most to improve the single-seater compared to 2022?

“Let’s say that the balance of last season’s car was rather open, in the way it passed from slow to fast corners. I can’t go into detail, but we worked mainly on this passage, i.e. from slow to fast corners, and the simulator now seems to be going well. We also concentrated on some development designed specifically for the race. So now we have to wait and see how it goes in Bahrain, because it’s difficult to give opinions from the simulator”.

Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Ferrari

How did you find the SF23 in the laps you did today at Fiorano?

“Last year we had some reliability problems that cost us several things. Let’s hope this year we can push harder. Today we only did two laps and I certainly can’t judge the work done over the winter in terms of engine reliability From a tire management point of view, on the other hand, we worked a lot. In 2022 we suffered a lot on this and we analyzed a lot of data, worked a lot and I’m sure we’re better prepared. We know where to focus to make things go better and do better But now we have to prove it in the field”.

How important will the Sakhir tests be to the preparation of SF-23?

“It’s really important. Of course, last year was even more important because the car was completely new. This year’s car is new, but it was built on last year’s basis, so we have a lot of knowledge. a bit more in-depth. However, I still believe that it is extremely important for the team to do as many kilometers as possible to see the first weak points. But also for us drivers, to understand which driving style best suits this car So, yes, it will be a priority again and it becomes more and more in the last years, because the test days are less and less. Now we only have three days before the first race – a day and a half for Carlos, a day and a half for me – so we’ll have to be precise and try to do as many tests as possible to be ready for the first race.”

Is your goal for 2023 to further improve as a driver or do you think you’ve reached your maximum?

“Yes, the goal, like every year, is to try to improve. I think that in the first years in Formula 1 there is always one thing in particular where you need to improve as a driver and now, for the past two years, I’ve been focusing more on trying to put the pieces together. As I know how to be fast, obviously there have been some mistakes – so I will try to make fewer and fewer mistakes, year after year. But, in general, it’s just about trying to become a better driver and learning from past experiences. Again, when I said that at the end of the year we looked at the bad races, I also looked at my bad races and what I could have done better on those weekends and learned from that. There are several points of attention, there is not a single area. But it’s just to become a better driver in general. And if as a team we do the best job we can, I’m sure we will be successful.”

Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Ferrari

Your contract with Ferrari expires in a couple of years. Have you already started discussing the possible renewal?

“I mean, I think it’s always important to be competitive. Then, speaking of my renewal at Ferrari, it’s not something I’ve given particular thought to already. There’s still a long way to go: two years. Naturally, I’ll do my best. Not for the negotiations, but for myself and for the team. And then, of course, I’ll know… you’ll know for sure when the negotiations start. But it’s not the time yet.”

Tell us how you saw Vasseur integrate into Ferrari…

“I was very impressed by how well Vasseur has integrated into the team. Ferrari is very different from what we were used to before. Ferrari is huge. Once he arrived here, he understood very well how Ferrari works from the early days He’s very clear in what he wants and he’s extremely good at putting people in the right mindset and the right environment to give their best. And that’s very important. So, that’s what he brings to Ferrari and I’m sure it will be a good thing”.

Can you make any predictions about the season that is about to start?

“In short, it’s very difficult to make predictions. I’m sure we did a good job with the car, but I don’t really know where Red Bull is. I don’t know where Mercedes is but I expect them to be very strong too So, let’s see. One thing for sure is that, especially after a year like last year, in which we are in the first race, it doesn’t mean it’s over. And this goes both ways: if we win the first race, it doesn’t mean it will be the same until the end of the season, and vice versa, if we have a bad first race we must not give up but keep pushing because anything is possible. So, I’m sure we will have a competitive car, but let’s wait and see how the other teams performed.” .

How is your relationship with Sainz after two seasons together?

“I think the relationship has always been great. Yes, it can always be better, but in this case I don’t know how it can be. We get along very, very well. As I have said several times in the past, we share many passions even outside of the track, such as golf, padel and chess. We have a lot of fun. Whenever we are together, we have a very good relationship. Of course we are very competitive, both on and off the track, playing padel. But it is a healthy competitiveness and I think that pushes us forward. So the relationship is great.”

Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Ferrari

What are the differences in management between Mattia Binotto and the new team principal, Frédéric Vasseur?

“To be honest, for now it’s very difficult for me to comment, because I haven’t seen Fred really manage the team on track yet, especially Ferrari. So we’ll have to wait and see.”

Do you think the characteristics of the 2023 Pirellis can help you in tire management after the problems you had last season?

“We already tested them a bit in Abu Dhabi last year. It feels like it’s a harder front tyre, so it can change the balance a bit. But it’s actually quite easy to balance the car so that the change is practically transparent. So I don’t think it will have a big effect. In terms of degradation, maybe it’s a bit stronger front tyre. But for us, last year, it wasn’t always the same issue when we were talking about tire degradation Sometimes it was the front, sometimes the rear. It was more about how we handled the tires and how we thought the degradation was going to go, and we did a lot of work on that, and I think we’ve improved over the years. last year. But again, I don’t think changing tires will help or hurt us in any way.”

Have you tried to set the car to your preferences or just fill the limits of last year?

“To be honest right now we’re just trying to get the car to go faster. Last year we had limitations and we tried to have the same limitations at low and high speed so we could be closer to the limit at low and at high speed. So I think if we can do that, both Carlos and I will benefit. So yes. Last year was quite difficult in some races, but I liked the car, I liked it. When I have a strong front and a slightly stiff rear, that’s how I like the car and that’s how I can give my best. The goal will be the same for this year, but let’s hope the balance between low and high speed is more similar.”

In your opinion, is it right to have only three days of pre-season testing like this year?

“This is already my sixth year in Formula 1. So three days of testing is good in a sense. For a rookie in Formula 1, I don’t remember exactly how many days of testing I did before my first race in Formula 1, but there were more than three, and they seemed very few to me. I think that for beginners three days are not enough. For us, it is just at the limit. I wish there were one or two more. But yes, I think there are others problems with having more trial days”.

With an evolutionary car like the SF-23, do you think you’ll find yourself in a different situation than at the start of last season?

“Actually, I’m in a very similar situation to last year, which means I still don’t know what to expect. I think this time of year is always like this, when you believe in the work you do. I know how much work is been done to bring this new project to the track and how much work has gone into fixing the weaknesses of last year’s car. On the other hand, we have no idea how much progress the other teams have made. So, for now, I don’t know what to expect”.

Ferrari SF-23. detail of the front wing Photo by: Ferrari

Do you think comparisons can be made between your start to 2023 and the sparkling start you had in 2022?

“I think comparisons always exist and we have to live with them. But I don’t think it will affect us. What I expect from the first races, again it’s very difficult to know for sure. I’m sure we’ll know more after the first days of testing in Bahrain, where we will understand a little what our weak points are, where we are compared to the others, even if during the tests it is always very difficult to have a clear reading of our position. But we will have a little clearer ideas. So yes It’s hard to say right now.”

In your opinion, how important is it to have fewer hours to spend in the wind tunnel?

“I think it has some influence. Knowing how much, it’s impossible for me to say. I really don’t know. But how much it is, I don’t know.”

Vasseur said you and Carlos will go evenly matched. Do you agree with what your team principal said?

“I totally agree with this philosophy. You can’t start a year like this. I think it’s important for me and Carlos to be fully motivated to do the best possible job in the first part of the season, to push each other to give the better, and then if at some point in the championship, a driver is clearly fighting to win that championship, then I’m sure the team will do everything possible for the driver who is fighting for the championship to put him in the best shape possible. We’ll talk about that later, of course. But at the start of the season, I think it’s the right thing to do.”

