YouTube prepares the implementation of a floating action button that will allow the user to start playing a random video for times when you don’t want to choose one.

‘Play something’ is the new action button that the streaming video platform prepares, and that it is already testing in the Android application, where it is displayed as a floating indication on the bottom bar.

Seen by the specialized portal 9to5Google, This button will start a random video in the Shorts player, although it is not limited to this vertical short video format. Disappears when the mini player is active.

This feature has been in development for some time, but the most recent form has been identified in version 19.50 of the YouTube Android app.