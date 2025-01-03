Agents of the National Police have dismantled three criminal organizations dedicated to human trafficking and prostitution coercive achieving the arrest of 12 people and freeing 11 women, the Madrid Police Headquarters reported in a press release. Those arrested forced the victims to get high If clients requested it, to introduce themselves sponges in the vagina to avoid menstruation and were not allowed to rest for days.

The investigations began when the agents became aware of the existence of possible addresses located in various parts of the Madrid capital where prostitution was apparently being carried out in inhumane conditions.

In one of the operations, and due to the large number of clients who came to the place, there were several controlling women called the ‘mommies’ that they distributed the workload among all the girls working between 15 and 20 days continuously without taking any time off.

The level of control was so high that they were not even allowed to eat anything after a certain hour so as not to gain weight and so that their appearance would be identical to the photos published in the catalogues. In addition, they were forced to practice prostitution in terrible conditions, under constant surveillance even in rest areas and with established schedules.









Sexual services quadrant

In addition, the criminals had an agenda where they specified the sexual activities that each of the women could offer so that those in charge could manage the clients’ requests more efficiently. In fact, if they rejected any service, they received threats and punishments if they did not comply with the users’ demands.

Even when they were with menstruationthey had to introduce a sponge in the vagina to be able to continue sexual relations without the clients realizing it.

They were prohibited from going to the doctor

In another investigation, the agents verified that they imposed abusive conditions on the victims that often compromised their health, prohibiting them from going to medical centers to receive assistance when they required it.

In addition, the detainees forced the victims to consume narcotic substance in case the client so requires.

Once the agents were able to identify all the members of these organizations, they established police devices to dismantle them during the months of October and November.

Thus, they carried out six entries and searches in homes in the Madrid capital where money, narcotic substances – cocaine and sexual stimulants – were seized, as well as electronic material in addition to documentation related to these illicit businesses.

Finally, the arrest of 12 people – nine women and three men – dedicated to human trafficking and coercive prostitution was achieved and 11 women were released.

The National Police emphasizes that the most important way to help the victims of this crime is to bring the fact to the attention of the authorities, emphasizing that anyone who knows or suffers from a situation of these characteristics should report it by telephone. 900 10 50 90from email [email protected] as well as the usual forms of contact with the National Police through the emergency telephone number 091 or at any police station.