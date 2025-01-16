TikTok may only have a few hours of operation left in the United States. And the application is already preparing for that possibility. Just like its users in the country. In recent days, a trend has been developing within the platform in which Internet users upload videos in which they officially say goodbye to their “Chinese spy.”

«I have a very quick message for me chinese spy«says user yneeky. She then begins to express her gratitude to him for having been spying on her for the last five years that she has been using the ‘app’: »I just want to say thank you and goodbye. You are my best friend. I love you”.

There are also some Internet users who, jokingly, are adopting the role of undercover agents in the service of Beijing, dedicated to spending hours and hours scanning the screen to see what the Americans are doing. “It has been a great honor to spy on them over the past few years,” explains Asian user yanxiao1003, looking at the camera.

“I wish you all a great life in the future… Laura from California, you shouldn’t drink so much Coca-Cola, it’s bad for your health,” he continued. The video has already received nearly five million likes on the platform.









In another video shared on the platform, you can see a faked scene from the popular Netflix series ‘The Squid Game’ in which the creator behind it states that he is saying goodbye to his Chinese spy, whom he thanks for his work at the time. to “refine its algorithm” to show you content that was of interest to you.

There are also ‘influencers’ who, taking advantage of the trend, point out that the Chinese social network allowed them to leave jobs they hated and gave them a place “in which to be heard” and where they can connect with “people they would not have met otherwise.”

It should be remembered that, if the United States Supreme Court or future President Donald Trump do not prevent it, TikTok may cease to be operational throughout the country next Sunday. According to several media outlets, the site has decided to completely close the service that day, although the law with which the North American Government seeks its blocking establishes the disappearance of the ‘app’ from the Apple and Google stores.

With the standard in hand, in principle, those who already have the platform installed on their phones could continue using it beyond that date; However, the company may not be up for the job and would prefer to make a clean break in the country.