Mutsumi InomataJapanese illustrator known for her role as character designer for many of the chapters of the saga Tales ofdied last March 10 at the age of 63.

The announcement was made via his account X official from the artist's younger sister, who however did not share the causes of his tragic and premature death. Among the titles with which she has collaborated as an illustrator we find Tales of Eternia, Tales of Destiny 2, Tales of Rebirth, Tales of the Tempest, Tales of Innocence, Tales of Hearts, Tales of Graces, Tales of Xillia, Tales of Xillia 2, Tales of Zestiria, Tales of Berseria, and Tales of Crestoria.

He also acted as character designer for various anime series, such as Windaria, Plawres Sanshiro, Future GPX Cyber ​​Formula and Brain Powerd.

Source: X Street Gematsu