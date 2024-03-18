The popular deduction video game Among Us is preparing to become an animated series, thanks to the collaboration with CBS Studios. As reported by Variety, the cast of the series promises great talent, including actors from famous sagas such as “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Last of Us”. Among the prominent figures who will lead the cast of the animated series we find Randall Park, known for his role in “Fresh Off the Boat”, Yvette Nicole Brown, famous for her participation in “Community”, Elijah Wood, famous for playing Frodo Baggins in “The Lord of the Rings”, and Ashley Johnson, appreciated for her role in “The Last of Us”.

At the moment, no channel or streaming service that will broadcast the series has yet been announced. The production of the animated series is entrusted to CBS Eye Animation Productions in collaboration with InnerSloth, the developer of Among Us. The animation will be handled by the Titmouse studio, known for having worked on the “Big Mouth” series, a famous cartoon also broadcast in Italian by Netflix. Among Us is one of the biggest successes of recent years, and has generated $110 million since its launch in 2018.