As of this Tuesday, January 4, the telephones BlackBerry With operating systems 7.1, 10 or PlayBook OS 2.1, or those that are previous, they will stop working after the decision of the Canadian company to cease the service of these devices.

BlackBerry, which, faced with the dominance of Apple and Android phones, decided in 2015 to transform itself into a software company to stop producing phones, said that as of Tuesday, the data, phone calls, text messages and emergency calls functions they will stop working “reliably”.

The company, which is considered the inventor of smartphones and which before the appearance of Apple’s iPhone dominated the market, reported in December the upcoming end of services for these devices.

In 2009, Blackberry had 20 percent of the cell phone market. Photo: Mauritz Antin / EFE

The Canadian company added its appreciation to the “many loyal customers and partners” it has had throughout its history, which began in 1984 when Canadian entrepreneurs Mike Lazaridis and Doug Fregin created the Research in Motion (RIM) company.

In 1999 RIM launched a pager capable of sending and receiving e-mails as well as other notifications. The product was the first to be tagged with the BlackBerry name.

When Apple launched its first iPhone in 2007, the BlackBerry, with its physical keyboard, was the phone of choice for top executives, celebrities, and politicians. In 2009, the Canadian company’s phones accounted for 20% of the market for smartphones.

The company continued to bet on the physical keyboard and corporate customers while Apple did so on touchscreens without a physical keyboard and individual consumers. Pressure from Google’s iPhone and Android-based phones quickly reduced sales of BlackBerry phones.

In 2013, the company announced that it was changing its name from RIM to BlackBerry in an attempt to relaunch its products. But just two years later, BlackBerry recognized that it could not compete with Apple and Android and announced that it would initiate a process to become a company of software and stop producing telephones.

