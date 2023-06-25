A stock van caught fire by a apparent mechanical failure on tires in Querétaro; more than five million pesos were completely burned.

The events took place on Friday afternoon, on the Chichimequillas highway, meters before the San José el Alto prison, where the crew members stopped their path as they saw too much smoke coming out of the truck.

When they got out of the unit, they noticed that the box was on fire, so residents of the area decided to help put out the fire; However, when they found themselves overwhelmed by the fire, they alerted the firefighters.

Elements of the Municipal Police, State of Querétaro, as well as firefighters, who helped put out the flames, which fortunately did not leave injured people, were mobilized to the place.

The first reports indicate that he fire started by mechanical failure on the rear tires, so the area where the money is kept was the first to be consumed. See also HS Commitment of the Year Many young men would exchange parts with Tuukka Taponen, 15, even if the money came back clogged - "Ferrari keeps an eye on me"

Although they immediately tried to rescue the money, it was reported that there was a loss of between four and five million pesos.