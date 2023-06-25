The Cruz Azul Machine continues in preseason to face the 2023 Opening Tournament, which is only one week away from starting.
The club’s coach, Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti, continues to analyze who will be the next reinforcements to close the transfer market. As we have reported in 90min, the Brazilian seeks to finish the Draft with 7 reinforcements.
Now, the strategist has opted for the services of the Mexican soccer player Jesus Duenas, whom he knows perfectly after having shared a dressing room with the Tigers. And with information from León Lecanda, the negotiations are advanced.
“With Jesús Dueñas, the negotiation is well advanced, since FC Juárez is willing to terminate the contract without compensation for the parties or transfer costs. Dueñas wants to come to La Máquina, but he must considerably lower the salary that he has in Braves ”.
After an ephemeral step in the Bravos de Juárez team, now the 34-year-old winger will be defending the cement cause.
It is expected that it will be in the next few hours when the signing is made official, since only the last details are being refined to be able to make it public.
On the other hand, this Saturday morning, Cruz Azul held its last friendly match against the Águilas del América at the Coapa facilities. The final score was 3-1 in favor of the Azulcremas, and the light blue goal was from the new reinforcement Moses Vieira. It should be noted that the starting goalkeeper was Sebastián Jurado, who saved a penalty.
