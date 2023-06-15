The danger does not end at “There is room at the bottom”! Carmen Torres, the mother of Claudia Llanos, called Francesca from prison to remind her that her daughter is still alive and that she never managed to kill her as she believed. In the new episode of the América TV series, the redheaded villain warned her once archenemy of a possible attack. Likewise, far from wishing her ill, she proposed an alliance to combat the plans of the ‘Shark’s Gaze’.

Meanwhile, in the hidden cabin of Llanos, everything seems to indicate that his mysterious hostage would be none other than Peter. The butler supposedly died several chapters ago at the hands of Claudia, but it was never hinted if he had actually died. At the moment, the only thing we can see of such a prisoner are his wrinkled hands, reminiscent of those of Adolfo Chuiman’s character.