It took instant messaging apps just a few years to almost completely replace other means of communication, such as phone calls and text messages from apps embedded in cell phones.

And among the wide variety of real-time messaging platforms, the one that stands out the most, without a doubt, is the app WhatsAppby accumulating, neither more nor less, more than 40% of the total users of this segment.

However, the Meta team in charge of this application knows that more and more the market is more competitiveso if you want the application to continue to maintain leadership, you have to be constantly innovating.

In this sense, in recent weeks a series of functions and tools have been released that meet the needs of millions of users of the WhatsApp application.

Among the functionalities, the one that makes possible Protect as much as possible the information that is shared in the chatseither in individual or group conversations, and here we will tell you how to use it.

WhatsApp: how to block chats in the messaging app

As we mentioned before, in recent times the team in charge of WhatsApp has made an effort to implement a series of tools that make its use easier, more practical and safer.

One of these is the one that allows lock a conversation and, with it, keep the texts, photos, videos and files that are exchanged in it completely safe of foreign eyes

To activate the chat lock on WhatsApp follow the next steps:

*First, open the WhatsApp app on your cell phone

*Then, go to a chat

*Behind this, click on the name of the contact

*Once there, only look for the option “Chat lock” and click on “Lock this chat with fingerprint”

It should be noted, at this point, that in order to block the conversation you must have, first of all, configured the fingerprint on your cell phone. To do this, you just have to go to “Settings” and look for the biometric data configuration.

For its part, it must be borne in mind that if the block is made from the cell phone, the block will only be valid on that device, so if the Web or Desktop version of the messaging app is used, said conversations will not be blocked.