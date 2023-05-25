The greatest business novel in Colombia seems to be coming to an end. Grupo Nutresa, one of the largest ultra-processed food companies in the region, announced this Wednesday afternoon that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the International Holding Company (IHC) of the Emirati royal family, Afla Investment, also based in Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates), JDGB Holding of the Gilinski family, Grupo Argos and Grupo Sura. The agreement, which must be developed now, is that the Gilinskis and their Arab partners will keep a large majority in Nutresa, in exchange for handing over their significant stakes in the other companies of the so-called Grupo Empresarial Antioqueño, and for Nutresa to leave it.

The pact is an advance in the offensive of Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed AlNahyan, an ally for a few months with the Gilinski banking family in search of control of the Grupo Empresarial Antioqueño (GEA), of which Nutresa is a part until now. The commitment must be executed through the signing of definitive agreements, as stated in a company circular, and some operations so that the applicable legal, statutory and regulatory authorizations are obtained.

The terms establish that the companies JDGB and Nugil, both owned by magnate Jaime Gilinski, 66, acquire a controlling interest of no less than 87% of Grupo Nutresa. And this, in turn, ceases to be a shareholder of Grupo Inversiones Suramericana and Grupos Argos, the other two leading entities of the GEA.

The final result, once the operations are carried out, is that several of the most recognized brands in Colombian stores and supermarkets will become the property of the Arab investors and the Gilinskis. Among them are the meat Zenú or Rica; Saltín, Ducales or Festival cookies; Jet or Corona chocolates; coffees like Sello Rojo or Matiz; ice creams like CremHelado and Doria or Monticello pasta. They are also owned by El Corral, the largest hamburger chain in Colombia.

The long-awaited control of Nutresa by the Gilinskis also means the great gateway for the Emiratis in a key piece of this story due to its good financial valuation, and highly desired in the Gulf due to the potential advantages it would give to a country with a desert map and with serious complications in terms of food security. In fact, the bloc formed by the family of millionaires from Cali and Arab royalty dates back, with projects such as the transformation of an old Panamanian Air Force base into an exclusive urban and commercial enclave.

From Nutresa they have stressed that there will be no further investigation of the news, beyond the statements published on its website and on that of the Financial Superintendence. In any case, the horizon of the biggest corporate battle in Colombia in recent years is beginning to clear and in which the Gilinski family and their Arab allies have invested more than 2,500 million dollars in a succession of nine completely unusual hostile takeover bids for the calm waters of a market like the Colombian one.

The controversial International Holding Capital, a subsidiary of IHC Capital Holding LLC, based in Abu Dhabi, has been the channel chosen by Prince bin Zayed, 53, to bid for Nutresa. However, up to now he had had little luck and in the only public offer he launched, in November of last year, he managed to scratch a minuscule 7.71%, when he had bid for up to 31%. It is a symbolic result for the representative of a confederation of emirates that store around 6% of the proven oil reserves underground.

According to Stanford University economist Javier Mejía Nutresa, Nutresa was seen as the smallest of the three large GEA groups. Its good earnings and steady cash flow, however, make it the kind of safe stock any financial analyst would recommend. Its main owners up to now are Grupo Argos, with 10%, and Grupo Sura, with 35%, within the classic cross-share scheme that since the late 1970s guaranteed the GEA a sort of shield against hostile takeovers such as the who has lived in the last year.

Pending the disclosure of more details about the agreement that led to the memorandum of understanding, the news is also a relief for observers who were skeptical about the prolongation of a process that had run aground after the refusal of hundreds of shareholder families in the GEA reluctant to sell more shares to the Gilinskis.

