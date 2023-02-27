Following the sudden death of the Hagrid actor, the video game Hogwarts Legacy has included a heartfelt wink for true “Harry Potter” fans. How to find it?

After months of waiting, “Harry Potter” fans can finally buy Hogwarts Legacy. The new video game Wizarding WorldWithout a doubt, it is a more than satisfactory immersive experience, since it allows the user to go around the entire perimeter of Hogwarts and make use of a wide variety of spells to complete the missions. In addition, as expected, this new product includes various nods to the saga starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and rupert grint. However, he has also decided to add an emotional tribute to one of his deceased stars: Robbie Coltrane, the beloved actor who played Hagrid.

Robbie Coltrane played Hagrid for 10 years in the eight "Harry Potter" films, which had a special cast reunion earlier this year. Photo: Composition by Jasmine Ceras/LR/HBO Max/Warner Bros.

The tribute to the actor of Hagrid in Hogwarts Legacy

Through a tiktokthe user Why…So.Sirius shows the way to reach the tomb of Hagrid. First he takes off on his broomstick from the clock tower and flies south, right by the side where the iconic ranger’s cabin was located in the film franchise. At the back of the place, you can see a tombstone with the carved image of Buckbeak the hippogriffwhom we met in “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban”.

Even though the game doesn’t technically fit into the films’ timeline (it takes place some 100 years before Potter’s arrival at Hogwarts), fans appreciate the fact that it chose to nod to the character from Coltrane.

What happened to Robbie Coltrane?

Robbie Coltrane passed away on October 14, 2022 at a hospital near his home in Larbert, Scotland. According to a TMZ report, the actor suffered from some diseases, such as osteoarthritis, which destroys the joints and causes constant pain.

However, as reported by Deadline, what he was really struggling with was sepsis, lower respiratory tract infection, and heart block.