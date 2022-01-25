The writer Olavo de Carvalho died in the early hours of this Tuesday (25) at the age of 74, in the state of Virginia, in the United States. The information was shared by Olavo’s family on social media.

“With great regret, the family of Professor Olavo de Carvalho communicates the news of his death on the night of January 24, in the Richmond region of Virginia, where he was hospitalized”, reads the note.

Olavo leaves his wife, Roxane, eight children and 18 grandchildren.

On January 15, the writer shared on his Telegram channel that he was diagnosed with Covid-19 and had to cancel classes from his Online Philosophy Course (COF).

Known for his controversial speeches, Olavo is one of the main ideological figures of Bolsonarism. He is the author of the books O Imbecil Coletivo and O Mínimo que Você Chega Saber para Não Ser um Idiota, published by Record, which announced at the end of July that it would not renew its contract with him. See also Ronaldo statue sparks controversy in India



#Official #profile #Olavo #Carvalho #announces #death