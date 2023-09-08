The front Radamel Falcao Garcia It is the biggest absence in the call of the Colombian National Team for the matches against Venezuela -this afternoon-night in Barranquila- and Chile. However, the samarium He sent a heartfelt message to the tricolor in his debut in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

The historic gunner of the Colombian team played on the afternoon of this Thursday, September 7, with his team Rayo Vallecano, from the Spanish League. He started in the starting eleven, but was substituted in the 37th minute of the first half, apparently, after suffering an injury, the severity of which is unknown.

However, the samarium had time to remember his teammates and wish them luck through their social networks. In X’s account of him, Falcao wrote: “All of Colombia with you. My best wishes and blessings for today’s game. Let’s go Colombia.”

Alignments of Colombia and Venezuela

The Colombian Football Federation announced the confirmed starting lineup that Lorenzo chose for the official premiere.

Colombia forms with: Vargas; Muñoz, Mina, Lucumí, Machado; Square, Lerma, Uribe, Arias, Diaz, Deleted.

For its part, Venezuela will form Romo, Ángel, Osorio, Herrera, Sabarino, Rincón, Machis, Martínez, Mago, González, Rondón.

