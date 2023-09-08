The post, which is accompanied by pictures, was circulated widely during the past hours, and it is attributed to the head of the Food Safety Committee of the Veterinary Doctors Syndicate in Egypt, Sherine Zaki.
“Sky News Arabia” contacted Sherine Zaki to obtain clarification on this issue, and she said:
- I received many pictures from citizens showing a blue substance inside the guts of fish, so my initial explanation was that this substance is copper sulphate, which is used illegally for fishing by some fishermen.
- This substance, although it has medical, veterinary, and agricultural uses in certain proportions, is a highly toxic substance, and its toxicity depends on the concentration of copper in it. It is a white substance that turns blue when mixed with water.
- Therefore, I wrote this circulating post to warn people of the danger of eating fish that appears blue inside, because this exposes them to death.
- However, research and investigation found that this substance appeared 100 percent in the “shakhoura” fish, which is a type of imported mackerel, and then ruled out the theory that it was caught locally through the use of copper sulfate.
- I received a video clip from a citizen observing a strange scene, which is that when he turns off the lights in the room, he finds that the belly of the fish lights up in blue, and when he lights the room, the blue light disappears from the belly of the fish.
- This prompted me to appeal to the National Food Safety Authority to discuss how these imported fish entered Egypt, especially since there are warnings to environmental experts against importing fish from certain countries that had collapsed nuclear power plants and got rid of cooling water in ocean waters on their coasts, which means there is a possibility of water saturation there. radioactive materials and the dangers of fishing from them.
- The Food Safety Authority must examine samples of imported fish and issue a report on the matter, as well as determine the source of import of these fish and ensure that they did not reach Egypt from countries from which import is prohibited through intermediary countries.
