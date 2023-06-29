Thursday, June 29, 2023, 09:53



In its 62nd edition, the International Cante de las Minas Festival will feature a town crier closely linked to La Unión, Gonzalo Wandosell Fernández de Boadilla. Recognized for two years as an official chronicler, he is the author of a catalog of published books that have focused on discovering everything that happened in the area, especially from 1860 to 1910; its cemeteries, health institutions or its Old Public Market, the headquarters of the Festival.

Wandosell –dean of the Faculty of Legal Sciences and Business and director of the Chair for Entrepreneurs at UCAM and vice-dean of the Degree in Marketing and Business Management– is historically linked to La Unión through his great-grandfather Pío Wandosell, one of the most important industrial entrepreneurs related to lead mining and metallurgy from the second half of the 19th century and early 20th century.

“La Unión treasures my roots and some of the best experiences of my first years of life, for what it is for me origin, childhood and maturity,” says the town crier. In addition, he does not hesitate to admit that every second he has left of free time is dedicated to “discovering the ins and outs of the history of this municipality. It is a natural way to give back to this city how much it has given me », he indicates.