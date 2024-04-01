The week begins with very good news for Cartagena: Gonzalo Verdú will be able to play this Sunday (Cartagonova, 9:00 p.m.) in the important match against Real Valladolid. The discomfort that forced the Cartagena center back to be replaced last Saturday in Leganés has finally ended in a scare, without being anything serious to regret.

Verdú has had problems with one of his knees practically since the start of the second round, three months ago. Dosage in training, specific work in the gym and with physiotherapists allow the manguero to compete, and also at the best level since his return to Efesé last summer. The '5' from Albinegro played several games undercover, including the important victory in Santander (0-2), where he stood out quite a bit.

The albinegro '5' has been doing everything possible for three months to contribute to the cause of salvation, despite feeling pain

Since then, Verdú has been doing everything possible to hold on at a high level and add to the cause of salvation, during the ninety minutes or until the coach considers it, either alongside Pedro Alcalá or Kiko Olivas. A few weeks ago, in fact, he took advantage of the fact that he was completing the yellow card cycle in Elda to work on the sidelines in the gym, strengthen the area and try to leave those discomforts completely behind.

Last Saturday, however, Verdú felt pain during the rest time and did not want to abandon the team in such an important event: he punctured again, as Calero revealed at the end of the match, although finally shortly after he was forced to ask for the change. However, the man from Cartagena knows perfectly well his sensations, he no longer feels the same pain nor does he consider himself serious, so he will be ready for a new battle this Sunday barring any unforeseen events during the week.