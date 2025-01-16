Cristina Pardo and Iñaki López They showed the images from this Thursday in the Valencian Cortes in which Carlos Mazón gave “congratulations to the people of Gaza” for the aid they were going to receive from Spain and compared them by pointing out that “the Generalitat Valenciana is going to receive zero direct aid of the Sánchez Government. It has been in ‘Better Late‘ (La Sexta), where those invited to participate in the program on January 16 agreed in their opinion regarding those “inappropriate comments” by Mazón.

Probably the most compelling has been Gonzalo Mirowho has sentenced the Valencian leader by addressing these words to him: “When I saw him on the news, the first thing I thought was that maybe this guy has some kind of psychopathy that, in some way, someone should pay attention to and tell him, mention it.” However, as Miró has been narrating, he is shocked by the attitude of the PP, which seems to support him. “Just a few days ago there was a crowd bathing, with hugs and joy, with Feijóo and the pats on the back, so I understand that there are people who think that everything they do is well done and what they say is well said.

The day’s commentators commented that «Mazón should have made other statements. He could have alluded to Loop but in another way. You can’t do that somersault! On the set it has also been heard that “the national leadership of the People’s Party “He doesn’t look favorably on these stories, he doesn’t like these things.”

Gonzalo Miró has come to the fore again and once again refers to what he commented at the beginning of this debate: «I don’t trust what I see and the other day with the PP, with Feijóo at his side, slapping him on the back to this guy…” Another of the gatherings of ‘Better Late‘ has also had an impact, stating that «Carlos Mazón is not ashamed of what he did, he wanted to hold on to the chair and that’s it. Furthermore, since the national political situation is complicated, they did not want to let him fall either, but he should understand that he should remain in the background, at a low level.









The words of the Valencian president are giving a lot of meaning. They have not only made reference to that comparison of Gaza and Valenciabut also to what he pointed out in a visit he made to the La Fe hospital, where he used a somewhat misguided saying, given the recently occurred events: «Taking advantage of the fact that the Pisuerga passes through Valladolid, but this Pisuerga comes with a lot of water, with a treasured wealth and a long time. He has tried to defend the management of Valencian healthcare but he was wrong. At least, that’s how they criticized him on ‘MVT’.