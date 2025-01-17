This 2025 comes with good news for pensioners because, on the one hand, the monthly amounts will increase a minimum of 2.8%, as established by Social Security; and on the other, the owners of a pension plan who have their money in an entity with a long history greater than 10 years, they will be able to rescue them without having to wait until your retirement age arrives.

For this reason, economist Gonzalo Bernardos believes that Spaniards should invest in this type of long-term income: “Are public pensions a pyramid scam? Noooo. Quite the opposite, they are a magnificent investment,” he explained on social networks. .

Pensions have high profitability



Your two arguments are:

Bank of Spain: Profitability of social contributions: 74%

The pensioner deserves to receive 12 years for what he pays and receives 21.7 years.

With this, the expert aims to explain that the pension system generates a very positive return in the long term for the people who contribute to it because the contributions that workers make to Social Security intended to finance pensions have a high return. and makes them very beneficial in terms of return.

In fact, the pension system generates a return of 74% for taxpayers, which means that what a worker pays in contributions during their working life results in a significantly larger amount received in the form of pension.

On the other hand, on average, a pensioner gets almost double the time in pension payments compared to the time for which he contributed. This assumes that the system is designed to be good to pensioners, because it offers them financial security during their retirement from work. According to Gonzalo Bernardos, pensioners receive pensions for almost twice as long for which they actively contributed to the system.