Tennis professional Alexander Zverev reached the round of 16 at the Australian Open, following in Boris Becker’s footsteps. The 27-year-old from Hamburg moved into the round of the best 16 players for the sixth time with a 6:3, 6:4, 6:4 against the Briton Jacob Fearnley. In doing so, Zverev equalized Becker’s record for the most appearances in the round of 16 by a German tennis player.

However, Zverev’s third round victory had one small flaw: the world number two conceded his first two breaks in the entire tournament. Zverev has not yet given a set, and the 2021 Olympic champion was also able to save energy against Fearnley despite a rather average performance. The next opponent waiting for the Hamburg native is either Ugo Humbert or Arthur Fils.

Zverev was the dominant player from the start in the Margaret Court Arena, who also benefited from some of his opponent’s mistakes. Fearnley appeared to be handicapped with back problems. After a long injury break after losing the first set, the 23-year-old Scot improved significantly, but Zverev’s higher quality ultimately clearly prevailed. After two hours, the German converted his first match point.