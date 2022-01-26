In Russia, 65% of the bed fund for patients with COVID-19 is currently occupied. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova on Wednesday, January 26, during a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with members of the government.

“As of yesterday, the number of open covid beds was 168.3 thousand, which is 133 thousand less than at the peak of the rise in the previous wave of incidence. Of this number, 65% are currently employed,” Golikova noted.

She also stressed that over the 25 days of January 2022, the death rate in the country decreased by 22% compared to the same period in December 2021, the city news agency reports.Moscow“.

“The operational mortality rates for the 25 days of January are 22% less than the same period last year and also 22% less than the 25 days of December 2021,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.

At the same time, Golikova said that over the past two days, hospitalization of children has increased by 36.5%.

Russian President Vladimir Putin urged to do everything possible to ensure that children continue to receive planned medical care, according to the website. kp.ru.

In response to the head of state, the vice-premier said that the government would prepare a decree on planned assistance to children by the end of the month. All planned assistance will not be stopped, but in the most difficult situations it can be transferred to an urgent format. She assured that certain types of assistance will continue to be provided as usual, the TV channel reports.360“.

