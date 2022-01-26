Movies Outrageous Criticism of The New Yorker in the Newly Admired Cabin No. 6 – Similarly Praised by a Critic of Another Great Magazine

The Finnish film Cabin No. 6 receives controversial attention in the United States when there are only a couple of weeks left until the Oscars. The New York Times praises, while The New Yorker knocks out.

In Finland highly regarded film Cabin No. 6 has received a mixed reception in the United States. Some critics praise and praise Juho Kuosmasen directed by the film, but there are also filmmakers among them.

The New Yorker, one of the world’s best-known weekly magazines, has the strongest view of the film Richard Brody. Brody, who has been a reviewer of the magazine for a long time, criticizes the Finnish film, which still received worldwide incense in the summer after the Cannes Prize, from many corners.

The New Yorkerin according to the critic Cabin No. 6 it sinks in, among other things, the abundance of detail, the loss of its potential, and the simplicity of the characters. Brody also keeps the film calculated.

He even has a shrewd attitude towards the way the camera is used in the film: in his opinion, camera work is unnecessarily practical in some places and even unimaginative. Brody ‘s grip on director Juho Kuosmanen’ s excitement is impatient.

Brody himself has in the story factual error: along his article he claims Seidi Haarlan the woman she plays anonymous even though the character is named Laura.

Also Another New York Times newspaper, The New York Times, is very widely covered in their review much more positive.

Reviewer of the magazine Manohla Dargis draws attention, like Richard Brody, to how the Russian man Cabin No. 6 In the film, he first harasses a Finnish woman and how, in the next turn, the woman crashes into the car with the man.

According to Dargis Cabin No. 6 however, there is a film that is emotionally rich and that on several occasions turns in a direction you would not expect. According to a critic of The New York Times, the film is Attractive and immersive because director Kuosmanen knows the differences in tone. According to the magazine’s critic, the film must be identified in the scenes in the cramped train’s sleeping car and in the initial situation where Laura, a Finn, is at a private university party in Moscow.

WHEN The New Yorker critic saw the Russian man seen in the film in his kindness and helpfulness as contradictory to the world political situation in Russia, so the New York Times praises how Kuosmanen keeps the film apart from its obvious politics and focuses on its main characters.

In the fall of last year Cabin No. 6 received rave criticism in addition to, among other things In The Los Angeles Times, where Laura and Ljoha ‘s cinematic story was considered a fresh and honest love story.

Rosa Liksomin the film, loosely based on the novel of the same name, receives attention and screenings in the United States at the time of the count.

Reviews will be read with a close eye, especially within the industry and especially at the end of January, as the Oscar selections will be announced in early February, and Finnish film will rank among the top five non-English-language films.

Good reviews, of course, anticipate better opportunities. Meanwhile, the film’s backing forces have been campaigning for an Oscar for several weeks.

In advance planning Cabin No. 6 the possibilities for further are here and there. In some guesses, the film is counted as probable passers-by, while in others it is counted on the beach.

For example, a movie site in a recent Indiewire magazine in anticipation. The editors of the magazine rank Finnish film 8th, which means that there would be no candidacy.

Going ahead and winning an Oscar in the international film series, the site’s editors won a Japanese Haruki Murakami filming Drive My Car, Danish animation Flee, Italian Paolo Sorrentino control The Hand of God, Iranian Asghar Farhadin Hero and representing Norway The Worst Person in the World.

Stateside Cabin No. 6 has received the age limit mark R, ie the minimum age for viewers is 17 years. The reasons for the age limit are swearing, drinking and smoking in the film. In Finland, the age limit for film has been seven years.

Correction January 26, 2022 at 6:04 pm: The last name of the New York Times film critic is Dargis, not Dagris, as was initially misspelled in the story.

