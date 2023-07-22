Saturday, July 22, 2023
Golf | Sami Välimäki succeeded in the next round of the British classic tournament

July 22, 2023
in World Europe
On Saturday, Sami Välimäki played golf in the British Open championship tournament with a round score of 70.

Sami Välimäki hit on Saturday for the first time in the further rounds of a prestigious golf tournament, and he handled the new situation in a model way.

The 25-year-old Finn played a round score of 70 in the British Open Championship, which means one under par at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club.

Välimäki finished his work on Saturday with a birdie, which improved the total score to +1 and ranked around 40.

The Finn’s round progressed quite smoothly, as 15 pairs were recorded on the card. The only bogey came from the 13th fairway and the second birdie from the 5th fairway.

His playing partner was England Danny Willettwho won the Masters value tournament in the spring of 2016.

Kalle Samoa did not clear his way to the next rounds. He was three shots away from the playoff spot.

of the United States Brian Harman leads the British Open after two rounds with a score of -10. He starts playing today at 17:30 Finnish time.

The best Finn in men’s major history is Mikko Ilonen, who finished tied for ninth at the 2001 British Open. His best finish is tied for seventh at the 2014 PGA Championship.

