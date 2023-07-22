Mayor Sobyanin confirmed the death of four people as a result of an accident in the Vremena Goda shopping center

As a result of an accident with a breakthrough of hot water in the Vremena Goda shopping center on Kutuzovsky Prospekt in Moscow, three more people died. About this in his official Telegram channel informed Mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin.

“The tragedy in the shopping center claimed the lives of three more people. Condolences to family and friends. Rescuers continue to work,” he wrote.

Now dozens of ambulances and firefighters are on duty near the building, and an alarm system works in the building itself. Cars of the Moscow United Energy Company and the emergency service left for the scene.

Earlier it was reported that as a result of a breakthrough of hot water in the Moscow shopping center “Vremena Goda”, one person died.

Before that, it became known that 70 people were injured from a hot water breakthrough in a Moscow shopping center. It was noted that three of them were hospitalized.