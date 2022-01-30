Golf | Kalle Samooja was the best in the Dubai putt statistics and earned one of the biggest cash prizes of his career

Norway’s Viktor Hovland rises third on the world list thanks to his victory through the rematch.

Kalle Samoa reached one of the most valuable achievements of his career on the European men’s golf tour on Sunday – at least in terms of cash prizes.

Samoa rose to share 12th place in the race in Dubai. Turku’s final result was -6 after playing the final round with 71 strokes.

The birdies and bogies took turns in the Samoan scorecard, and in the end the birdies took the win 6–5.

“It was a crunch today. Yes, today and all week we got the max out of the plane. The biggest thanks go to the good putting. I haven’t dropped so well in four days in my life, ”Samooja, who won the race’s putt statistics, said in a statement.

Instead, other aspects of the game left room for hope, according to Samoa.

“The field is really demanding of bricks, and there are hard and fast grenines on it, so you just have to hit good punches there.”

Samoan has enjoyed at Dubai Emirates Airport in the past. Last season, he was fourth. “It was probably reflected in the excerpts as well. It’s great to get a good result and the race was like this at the beginning of the season. ”

The competition is part of the so-called Rolex series inside the tour, with $ 8 million in prize money.

Samooja shared 12th place with six players and earned approximately € 109,000 in prize money. The more he has earned in only two races in the past.

The competition was won by Norway, which has become a world-class star Viktor Hovland, who defeated the English veteran in the remake Richard Blandin.

Hovland, 24, will rise from fifth to third on the world list on Monday, according to preliminary calculations. This was the second victory on the European tour for Hovland, who is mainly playing on the US PGA Tour.

Hovland folded after playing the last three holes four under a pair (birdie, eagle, birdie).

Samoan enjoyed not only the field but also the game of the day. The playmates were the second American on the world list Collin Morikawa and the Australian major winner Adam Scott.

“It was dizzying to watch one of the best bowlers in the world side by side [Scott], and the second best player in the world, it was cool to play, ”said Samoa.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Men’s European Tour Competition, $ 8 Million Prize:

Results, 72 holes, par 72:

276 strokes (–12): Viktor Hovland Norway 68 + 69 + 75 + 66, Richard Bland England 69 + 68 + 71 + 68. Hovland won the 1st rematch,

277 (–11): Rory McIlroy Northern Ireland 71 + 66 + 69 + 71

280 (–8): Sam Horsfield England 69 + 69 + 75 + 67, Tyrrell Hatton England 69 + 66 + 73 + 72, Adrian Meronk Poland 68 + 68 + 71 + 72, Erik van Rooyen South Africa 69 + 67 + 71 +73, Justin Harding South Africa 65 + 68 + 71 + 76,

… 282 (–6): Kalle Samooja 68 + 74 + 69 + 71 (shared 12th place).

Mikko Korhonen, Sami Välimäki and Tapio Pulkkanen were eliminated after two rounds.