Italian politics has decided not to change: Sergio Mattarella will again lead the Quirinale as President of the Republic, for what is for him the second consecutive term. Its confirmation could coincide with the return of the Lancia Flaminia Presidential: in recent days the historic convertible of the Italian brand was spotted in the center of Rome, the ball now passes into the hands of Mattarella who will have to decide whether to use it as official car for his inauguration ceremony or whether to lean towards a different car.

As La Stampa underlines on newsstands this morning, in fact, the custom-built car could return to the Quirinale Stables without going through any catwalk: this is the foreshadowing of the only precedent of a second term, dating back to 2013, when Giorgio Napolitano chose a more discreet car, a modern Lancia Thema. We will see on which model Mattarella’s choice will fall, what is certain is that the Presidential Flaminia remains an icon for this type of ceremonies: it was built in 1960 at the request of President Gronchi, who wanted it to receive Queen Elizabeth II, in official visit to Italy in 1961, the year from which the Flaminia accompanied all the first offices of the state. At the time they were made four specimens, renamed with the names of some thoroughbred horses of the Quirinale Stables: Belfiore, Belmonte, Belvedere and Belsito.

There Foldable rigid canvas hood is undoubtedly the most distinctive feature of this car, which completes its overview of exclusive elements thanks to a midnight blue paint, black Connolly leather upholstery, intercom to communicate with the driver, five rear seats with large sofa and two folding seats. In 2001, all four custom-built cars underwent a careful restoration: currently the Belfiore and the Belvedere are entrusted to the Quirinale Stables, the Belsito is exhibited in the historical museum of the Military Motorization of Rome and the Belmonte since 2001 in the Turin Automobile Museum.