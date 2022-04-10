Scottie Scheffler seems still on course to win his fourth golf tournament in the past two months – and celebrate the biggest triumph of his career. The 25-year-old Texan is still leading the field of the remaining 52 professionals after the third round of the 86th Masters.

But his lead over his closest pursuer shrank from five to three shots. After a round of 71 and a total of 207 strokes, the world No of the hour and unusual cold (7.8 degrees).

In contrast, Tiger Woods’ ambitions to win ended abruptly in his comeback on Saturday. With four three-putts and one four-putt, the 46-year-old star took his daily total to 78 strokes, dropping from 19th to 41st place. “I just had no feeling on the greens,” said Woods, explaining the worst of his 93 laps at the first major of the year. To date, a round of 77, taken by Woods on his amateur debut in 1995, stands as his highest total in the annals of the invitational tournament.

Scheffler hits the bushes

But for the first time at this Masters, the returnee Woods will only play a supporting role on Sunday. From now on, all eyes will be on Scottie Scheffler. Can the number one in the world, like Woods last did in 2001 and 2002, consolidate his top position with the green winner’s jacket on Sunday?







The chances are good, even if Scheffler made a few mistakes on the back nine, the last nine holes, on Saturday, the so-called “moving day”, which is about getting in position for the final day. As on the first two days, Scheffler played the first half round as one would expect from the best in the world. He was three under par after nine holes and at times led by six strokes.

But after a brilliant 33 strokes (3 under par) in the first half of the course, Scheffler conceded four bogeys in the second half round, which he was not able to completely make up for with two birdies. On the 18th hole, Scheffler even twisted the ball to the left into a bush with his driver. He was lucky that his ball was found in the three-minute search time. With a penalty stroke he was allowed to put the ball on the edge of the forest. This helped him spectacularly save the bogey.

Scheffler goes on Sunday in the last duo together with Cameron Smith on the final round. The 28-year-old Australian won the Players Championship in March and the biggest prize money in golf at $3.6 million. Now he has a chance of picking up the biggest Masters check ever, $2.7 million.

Because since 2017, one of the two professionals who was the last to go to the last 18 holes has always won the Masters. Bad news for third-placed South Korea’s Sungjae Im (71/212 shots), as well as Ireland’s Shane Lowry and South Africa’s Charl Schwartzel (both 73/214), who tied for fourth.







But Scottie Scheffler is still the favorite after the third day. “It’s great to be in control of the tournament. I’m happy to play under par under these conditions. There should be a great duel tomorrow. Cameron is an excellent player, most importantly he has a great short game. I’m looking forward to the challenge,” said Scheffler.

Smith is not afraid to compete with the world number one on Sunday. In his first success of the season at the Tournament of Champions in Hawaii in January, the sixth in the world rankings had defeated the then leader, the Spaniard Jon Rahm, in a direct duel. At the Players Championship, too, he left the entire world elite behind him: “I have to play golf as well as I did today. I know I can hold my own against the best in the world.”