Clash between streaming giants: Nasdaq debut as “WBD”

Discovery, Inc. and AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) have announced the closing of the transaction to combine the WarnerMedia business with Discovery. The new company is called WARNER BROS. Discovery, Inc. and will debut on Nasdaq on Monday, April 11 under the new ” WBD ” symbol. WARNER BROS. Discovery will create and distribute the most comprehensive portfolio of entertainment content and brands in the world.

The new company combines WarnerMedia’s premium offering of entertainment, sports and news with leading international entertainment properties and Discovery sports, including Discovery Channel, discovery +, WARNER BROS. Entertainment, CNN, CNN +, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and many more. David Zaslav, CEO WARNER BROS.

Under the terms of the agreement, structured as a Reverse Morris Trust transaction, AT&T received $ 40.4 billion in cash at closing. and the maintenance of certain debts by WarnerMedia. In addition, AT&T shareholders received 0.241917 shares of WBD for each common share of AT&T. As a result, AT&T shareholders received 1.7 billion shares of WBD, representing 71% of WBD’s shares. Discovery’s current shareholders own the remainder of the new company. In addition to their new WBD common stock, AT&T shareholders continue to hold the same number of AT & T common stock they owned immediately prior to closing.

