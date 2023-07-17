The dollar rose from its lowest level since April 2022, as dealers awaited economic data and monetary policy decisions.

“The rally that gold started after the consumer price index stopped for a breather, and this leaves the door open to the possibility of a price correction driven by technical factors to the $1940-1950 region,” said Matt Simson, chief market analyst at City Index.

US data last week indicated a slowdown in inflation, as consumer prices increased at their slowest pace in more than two years.

The change in prices

Spot gold fell 0.1 percent to $1,952.35 an ounce, by 0658 GMT. US gold futures also fell 0.4 percent to $1,956.20.

As for other precious metals, silver fell in spot transactions by 0.7 percent to $ 24.76 an ounce, as well as platinum by 0.6 percent to 965.39 countries, and palladium also fell 0.8 percent to 1261.47 dollars.