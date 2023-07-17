The mayor of Bardonecchia denounces the commander of the brigade: “Toccatine, rubbing, kisses more and more annoying”

“Touches, rubbing, kisses more and more annoying, also considering my role”. In Bardonecchia, in the Turin area, the mayor Chiara Rossetti has denounced the commander of the traffic police for sexual harassment. “They went on from August to December 2022. They also took place in the Municipality, in the presence of other people and employees, putting me in great embarrassment”, the 54-year-old told Corriere della Sera, who had removed the man, 52-year-old Alessandro Lovera before the complaint.

The prosecutor’s office, which has closed the investigation into the case, has asked for a ban on Lovera from approaching it assuming sexual violence, a measure that was rejected by the judge for preliminary investigations. By the end of the month, the prosecutor will have to decide whether or not to request the indictment of the former brigade commander, under investigation for aggravated harassment.

According to the mayor, the man would have used the story of an alleged relationship, “which never existed, to gain strength in managing his role as commander of the brigade, with conduct that has produced favoritism and irregularities that are now also emerging from the findings of the prosecutor’s office”. The reference is to another investigation which sees Lovera and 5 other people under investigation for embezzlement, for the private use of two scooters from the municipality and for an alleged insurance scam for having “falsified evidence” in an accident in which a relative of his was involved.

In the complaint, the mayor had spoken of “attention” such as to force her on one occasion “to barricade herself in the lift and then in her office while awaiting the arrival of the carabinieri”. “I am serene because I did what was right to do, for me as a woman and for my role as mayor,” she told the Milanese newspaper.

The former commander Lovera, who continues to work as a traffic policeman in the same municipality, rejected all accusations, saying he was “incredulous, given the relationship I had with the mayor”.

“Already in the motivations of the investigating judge who rejected the precautionary measures, there is talk of a relationship of cordiality. Perhaps there are other reasons that have unleashed this hatred which was not such before”, said Lovera, speaking of the accusation of rubbing as “an idiocy that has already been denied”. “As for the kiss, if everyone who kisses goodbye were to be investigated, I don’t know how many would end up in prison,” she said.