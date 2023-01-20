Throughout the history of video games, there have been special edition consoles that are truly unique, and when we mention this, it is that there is only one total in the world. The clearest example was the Wii bathed in gold that they gave to the Queen isabel II, and for its part, the laptop of sony more successful also had its version of golden material.

At the time the successful producer, Pharrell Williamshe could afford to have one made PSP with these characteristics, but now it has been put up for sale at auction and now has a new owner. This person is quite well known within the musical field and is about Drakewho took the console in $20,000 USD.

It is worth mentioning that this collectible was only one of the souvenirs that was taken Drake jewelry set Pharrell williams, since in a publication he showed taking many things from the establishment. So she would have spent just over $30,000 USD on jewelry and other things that she will surely use in his next music videos.

Via: Kotaku

Editor’s note: Few can afford this kind of luxuries, now I wonder if he’s just going to have it in his collection under a shelf, or if he’ll dare to put a UMD on it to play. That is going to be difficult to answer.