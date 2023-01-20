The relatives of José Luis Mendoza receive the consolation of those attending the funeral chapel, before the coffin where the remains of the president of the UCAM rest. / NACHO GARCIA / AGM

A picture is worth a thousand words to define the social significance of the figure of José Luis Mendoza, president of the San Antonio Catholic University (UCAM), who died last Wednesday at his home in Murcia. The image of the thousands of people who, throughout yesterday, passed through the burning chapel installed in the temple of the Jerónimos Monastery, where Mendoza offered so many speeches and where, 20 years ago, the then Cardinal Joseph gave a conference Ratzinger, who would later become Pope Benedict XVI, who also passed away on December 31.

Politicians, businessmen, university professors, students, former students, athletes and personalities from the world of culture came to the university campus to say goodbye to the president of the UCAM, a man who stands out for his business vision, his perseverance, his strong character, his unwavering faith and, above all, his great human worth. Today the trickle of personalities that will pay honors will increase, since a large part of the regional political class was yesterday in Fitur.

Among the attendees at yesterday’s meeting was the former president of the Ramón Luis Valcárcel Community, under whose mandate the UCAM was created and consolidated. Valcárcel defined Mendoza as “a kind person” with an “extraordinarily strong character”, who always remained “faithful to his convictions”. The former president, who made it clear that he went to the funeral chapel as a “friend”, assures that the best tribute he could receive was “that of so many people who are queuing up to say goodbye to him.” However, he warned that, from now on, “we will hear praise from people who put sticks in the wheels” of the UCAM.

The president of Croem, José María Albarracín, stressed that “a great businessman is leaving, who started from scratch and who raised a university benchmark in the Region.” «Mendoza deserves recognition for his work, his dedication and the talent that he has brought to this land. The administrations must recognize his work, although it would have been nice to pay him the tribute in life, “he said.

For his part, the president of the Murcia Chamber of Commerce, Miguel López Abad, stated that “José Luis Mendoza was, above all, a great person, a man of faith who also believed in the culture of effort and sacrifice, for what could carry out this magnificent work for the Region such as the UCAM, recognized worldwide.

Representing the Murcia City Council was the Councilor for Health, Esther Nevado. The mayor defined Mendoza as “a very important person for the development of this municipality, who has always been there when he was needed and who will be greatly missed.”

The funeral chapel was also attended, among others, by PP deputies Maruja Pelegrín and Ramón Sánchez-Parra; the former Minister of Universities Miguel Motas; José Ángel Antelo (regional leader of Vox and former UCAM basketball player), former bullfighter Pepín Liria, businessman Tomás Zamora and the Minister of Public Works, José Ramón Díez de Revenga.