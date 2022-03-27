The presentation of Golden Kamuy during the event AnimeJapan 2022 saw the release of a brand new trailer of the Season 4who reveals that the broadcast window is set for October on Japanese broadcasters Tokyo MX and others.

As revealed in the announcement, it will be Brains Base to take care of the animations this time, taking over from Geno Studio. At the head of the management we find instead Shizutaka Sugahara (D-Frag!), which it replaces Hitoshi Nanbawhile Noboru Takagi return to supervise the script, e Takumi Yamakawa will act as character designer in place of Kenichi Ohnuki.

The anime Golden Kamuy is available for viewing in subtitled version on Crunchyrollwhile the manga is published in Italy by J-POPwhich introduces us to the story:

In the midst of the Meiji Era, Saichi Sugimoto, a former elite soldier who survived one of the bloodiest battles of the Russo-Japanese War, left the army and now has only one goal: the gold rush. This is what brings him to Hokkaido, the far north of Japan inhabited by the mysterious Ainu people and where according to a legend someone has hidden a huge amount of the precious yellow metal … but Sugimoto is not the only one to follow the traces that lead to the treasure. hidden and to find him he will have to face ruthless gangs of criminals, the army and the prohibitive climate of Hokkaido with the help of a young and determined Ainu looking for revenge.

Source: AnimeJapan 2022 Street Anime News Network