The bumpy preparation that Holzken knew was far from ideal for the Helmonder. The original fight with Russian Islam Murtazaev was canceled because Singapore refused Russian athletes because of the war in Ukraine, after which it became clear to Holzken a day before departure that he would fight Thai Sinsamut Klinmee. ,,The organization gave me two options: either fight that boy according to the muay thai rules, or don’t fight. For me the choice was easy. You want to fight and there must also be bread on the table.”