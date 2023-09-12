Market activity is likely to be largely dull until the release of US CPI data tomorrow, Wednesday, which could provide clues on US interest rates.

“We suspect that the CPI reading, if it comes in the same direction or even slightly higher, will put some short-term pressure on gold,” said Nicholas Vrabel of ABC Refinery.

Limiting gold’s gains, the US dollar index recovered some of its losses ahead of the consumer price index data.

Change in prices

By 0306 GMT, gold settled in spot transactions at $1,922.30 per ounce, while US gold futures fell 0.1 percent to $1,946.10.

As for other precious metals, silver rose 0.4 percent to $23.16 per ounce, platinum increased 0.3 percent to $901.02, and palladium advanced 0.3 percent to $1,221.83.